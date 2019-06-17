MTV Movie & TV Awards: Zachary Levi Shares Throwback Pictures of Stars, Takes Jab at Ray J

Levi made his debut as an awards show host at this year's MTV awards.

Zachary Levi kicked off the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards by showing love to some nominees and taking jabs at others.

For example, the Shazam star pivoted from Sandra Bullock to "America's other sweetheart, Ray J, from Love & Hip Hop," before calling out his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

"Although I'm sure some of you are more familiar with his work as a cameraman," Levi said.

The joke earned plenty of shocked "ooh" reactions and even prompted Ray J's wife and Love & Hip Hop co-star, Princess Love, to give the cameras the middle finger.

The rest of the opening monologue was lighthearted, with Levi displaying throwback pictures of himself, along with stars like Kumail Nanjiani and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The Shazam star also talked about the awards show's unique categories, including best kiss, reality royalty and breakthrough performance — the latter of which he said he didn't understand because "how could we have a category called breakthrough performance and not nominate Jason Momoa's nipples?"

This is Levi's first time hosting the MTV awards show, a gig that has typically been reserved for comedians (Tiffany Haddish hosted last year, preceded by Adam DeVine). Granted, there's no pressure of a live show, as the ceremony was taped at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Saturday, June 15.

