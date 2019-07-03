Zachary Quinto Teases Stephen King Easter Eggs in 'NOS4A2'

The actor also discussed starring in Ryan Murphy's 'Boys in the Band' film for Netflix.

Zachary Quinto stars in his first television role in several years with AMC's supernatural horror drama NOS4A2, an adaptation of Joe Hill's 2013 novel of the same name.

Portraying an immortal being, Charlie Manx, who feeds on the souls of children and takes them into Christmasland, a twisted Christmas village where unhappiness illegal, Quinto explains to The Hollywood Reporter In Studio why he originally said no to the project, and how the physical transformation that was required for the role drew him in.

"It was something I was looking for in some way or another in my work, whether it was to be able to immerse myself in a period piece or, in this case, immerse myself into a physical transformation," the actor told THR. "It was one of the things that drew me to this role and this project, because originally I said no when they first called and asked me to do it. I've done archetypal villains in the past."

He continued: "I read six scripts in conjunction with the invitation to join the show and I thought they were really unexpected and exciting and compelling and they drew me in."

Quinto also revealed finding out that Hill was the son of famed writer Stephen King, as well as the existence of certain Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the show that pay homage to King: "There’s a moment in the show where Charlie Manx unfolds a map of the United Inscapes of America and Pennywise Circus reveals itself. I think people will catch that if they're looking for it. There are some parallels, I think, between Charlie Manx and Pennywise."

He added: "There are these overlaps and echoes of Joe's dad but totally in its own world. He's able to take that lineage and carry it in his own direction, which I respect a lot."

Switching gears, Quinto also discussed starring in Ryan Murphy's Netflix 2020 film The Boys in the Band, based on the star-studded Broadway production about gay New Yorkers in the pre-Stonewall era. Original castmembers Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington and Brian Hutchison are also set to return in the pic.

"We're all very excited to come back and work together," Quinto explained. "For those people who saw it on Broadway, I think this film is going to be a little bit more grounded in the period. The style of the production was a little bit timeless. We didn't root it firmly in the period of 1968 when it takes place, but I think the film will be more so that way."