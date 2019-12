Zaza Urushadze, Director of 'Tangerines,' Dies at 53

The filmmaker began his career in 1989 and his last project was a drama titled 'Anton.'

Writer and director Zaza Urushadze, best known for Tangerines, has died according to local reports in Georgian media. He was 53.

The Vestnik Kavkaza indicates the cause of death as a heart attack.

Urushadze began his film career in 1989 with Matvis vints mamam miatova. In 2009, he directed Three Houses, also appearing in the film as an actor. His 2013 war drama Tangerines was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2015 Academy Awards.

His follow-up film, mystery-drama The Confession, was nominated for best feature at the Chicago International Film Festival.

The film director was born in Tbilisi, Georgia, in 1965.

His last film project was a drama titled Anton.