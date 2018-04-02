Zazie Beetz in Talks to Join Natalie Portman in 'Pale Blue Dot' (Exclusive)

Jon Hamm is also starring in the Fox Searchlight feature.

Zazie Beetz will be the final point of the love triangle at the center on the Fox Searchlight astronaut drama Pale Blue Dot.

The fast-rising Atlanta breakout is in negotiations to join Jon Hamm and Natalie Portman in the dramatic feature from Fargo creator Noah Hawley.

Pale Blue Dot centers on a married astronaut (Portman) who returns to Earth after a mission and begins an affair with a fellow astronaut (Hamm). She heads into a downward spiral as she loses her connection to her family — a condition that can afflict those who spend a long time in space — and when her lover begins another affair with an astronaut trainee, the bottom drops out.

If a deal makes and scheduling falls into place, Beetz will play the trainee.

Brian C. Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi wrote the feature. Reese Witherspoon, who was previously attached to star in Portman's role, will produce with Bruna Papandrea.

After breaking out in Donald Glover's FX series, Beetz booked a major role in the Deadpool sequel and has since become a highly in-demand actress with a jam-packed calendar. Beetz is currently in talks to star opposite Kristen Stewart in the Jean Seberg biopic Against All Enemies and she recently wrapped Steven Soderbergh's latest project, High Flying Bird, from Moonlight screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney.

