ZDF Enterprises Buys 49 Percent Stake in Producer of Berlin Film Festival Opener

Peter Nadermann's production company, set up with Constantin Film in 2012, is best known for its international TV productions, including 'The Bridge,' 'The Killing' and Stieg Larson’s ‘Millennium’ trilogy.

German production and sales group ZDF Enterprises has acquired a 49 percent stake in television and film production company Nadcon Film from German mini-major Constantin Film.

Peter Nadermann, who set up Nadcon together with Constantin Film in 2012, retains a majority stake in the company and will remain its managing director. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Nadcon is best known for its international television productions, such as its Nordic Noir series The Killing, The Bridge and Stieg Larson’s original Swedish Millennium trilogy, including the box office hit The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, all of which ZDF Enterprises sold internationally. Upcoming film projects include this year's Berlin Film Festival opening night title The Kindness of Strangers from Danish director Lone Scherfig (An Education).

“We are pleased to be able to resume our successful collaboration (with Nadcon) while taking on a corporate structure,” said Fred Burcksen, president and CEO of ZDF Enterprises.

Recent Nadcon productions include the Finnish crime series Bullets, the Scandinavia terror thriller Greyzone, and Havana Quartet, a detective drama being developed as a starring vehicle for Antonio Banderas.



