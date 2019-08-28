Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski Among Winners at 'Daily Front Row' Fashion Media Awards (Exclusive)

Kate Moss, Indya Moore and 'British Vogue' are also among the 12 prize recipients.

Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski, Indya Moore and Kate Moss are among the winners of The Daily Front Row's seventh annual Fashion Media Awards (FMAs), which will be held at New York’s Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Sept. 5.

The fashion publication and its editor-in-chief Brandusa Niro have announced the winners of this year's event, celebrating some big names in the fashion media scene including editors, models, actors and fashion influencers.

Actress and singer Zendaya will receive the FMAs Fashion Force award. After breaking through in her Disney Channel series Shake It Up, Zendaya recently starred as Rue Bennett in HBO’s buzzy show, Euphoria. In 2016, she started her own fashion line Daya By Zendaya (that she cut ties with last year). And in February, the 22-year-old teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger on the capsule collection, Tommy x Zendaya; the next iteration will be introduced at New York Fashion Week in September.

Zendaya is not the only actress to make the jump from the big screen to the fashion scene – actress Emily Ratajkowski has as well. The Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year is being recognized by The Daily Front Row for her swimsuit brand Inamorata. The I Feel Pretty actress began modeling in 2014 for brands such as Calvin Klein and Rag & Bone and now counts almost 24 million Instagram followers.

Kate Moss has been named Style Icon; the 45-year-old first started modeling in the 1990s and has been featured as the face of numerous, high-profile ad campaigns for brands including Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Bulgari. She has walked countless designer runways. In 2007 and again in 2013, Moss designed fashion collections for Topshop. She has also designed handbags for Longchamp, tech accessories for Carphone Warehouse, and nail polish for Rimmel.

As the first transgender cover star of Elle magazine, Pose actress Indya Moore has won Cover of the Year alongside the magazine's editor-in-chief and Project Runway judge, Nina Garcia. Moore was named one of the 100 most influential people in 2019 by Time magazine.

Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful will take home the Magazine of The Year award for British Vogue, which recently recruited Meghan Markle as guest editor of its September issue. Prior to British Vogue, Enninful was served as fashion director for more than 20 years at i-D, a position to which he appointed at just 18 years old.

Halima Aden, scoring the title of Breakthrough Model, was the first woman to wear a hijab and burkini in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and has made strides as one of the first Muslim models in the industry.

Michael Mente of online brand Revolve wins the FMAs Fashion Visionary award for changing the business of digital fashion. Tapping into the influencer industry with e-commerce, Mente and business partner Mike Karanikolas took the company public in June of this year. Revolve, which hosts an annual Coachella party, has Hollywood fans including Kendall Jenner, Camila Mendes, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson and 2 Chainz.

This year, The Daily Front Row is also partnering with Revolve to launch the Influencer of the Year award, a people's choice award with online voting via revolve.com from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2 with the winner announced at the ceremony on Sept. 5.

Among the other honorees of the 2019 FMAs are Sasha Siem, the British-Norwegian singer-songwriter, winning for FMAs New Wave. Having studied music at Harvard and Cambridge University, she became the youngest artist to win a British Composer Award in 2010.

Tokyo-based dress and costume designer Tomo Koizumi will take home the prize for Design Debut. The Instagram-discovered designer hosted his first New York Fashion Week show in February at Marc Jacobs’ Madison Avenue store.

Photographer of the Year goes to L.A. native Zoey Grossman, whose portfolio is studded with faces such as Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz.

Finally, French hairstylist and entrepreneur Frederic Fekkai (whose clients include Renée Zellweger, Kim Basinger, Jessica Lange and Debra Messing) wins as Beauty Innovator for his eponymous line of hair products.

The host and presenters of this year’s FMA ceremony will be announced on Sept. 3.