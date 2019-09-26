Zendaya Shares Her Signature Smokey Eye How-To, Talks Beauty Inspirations with Ursula Stephen & Sheika Daley

Hairstylist Stephen and makeup artist Daley also recreated the star's hair and makeup looks of THR's latest cover.

"Get you a glam squad that knows you, people."

It's clear to see that Zendaya and her glam team, hairstylist Ursula Stephen and makeup artist Sheika Daley, spend a lot of time together. But how well do they actually know the Euphoria actress?

The three sat down for a game of "How Well Do You Know?" for The Hollywood Reporter’s Beauty Issue and answered questions around Zendaya's favorite physical feature (her legs) and does she prefer a bold lip or a dramatic eye? "She loves a dramatic eye," Daley revealed.

Since Zendaya loves to add drama around the eyes, Daley demonstrated the Euphoria star’s makeup look from her THR cover shoot, creating a "nice, subtle smokey eye," while using a "coal soft eyeliner" and lots of blending.

"Blending is always key with a smokey eye," Daley said. "The more you blend, the better it'll look."

Stephen also gave a tutorial on how to recreate Zendaya's signature soft, bouncy waves using a straightener, curling iron, a teasing comb and lots of hairspray.

"Most of your teasing should happen at the bottom, so you don't see all the mess that happens when teasing," she explained. "Just big and sexy, and not super perfect. Just really fluffy, really bouncy, really sexy."