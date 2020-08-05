Zoe Bell, Stuntwoman and Actress, Signs with CAA (Exclusive)

The New Zealand native began her career Hollywood working with Quentin Tarantino.

Zoe Bell — the veteran stuntwoman and longtime Quentin Tarantino collaborator — has signed with CAA.

The New Zealand native began her career working with Tarantino, going on to work with him both as a second unit director and stunt coordinator. She has worked in various positions in the stunt departments on major studio films, including Thor: Ragnarok, Iron Man 3, Django Unchained, Kill Bill and most recently as the stunt coordinator on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Bell's credits as an actress in films such as Grindhouse, Once Upon a Time, and Django.

Her credits also extend into directing, including a commercial and short film campaign for New Zealand’s Arnott’s Biscuits for which she was hired by Taika Waititi. She has directed a campaign for The Wilderness Society, starring Joel Egerton, Rosario Dawson and Cate Blanchett.

Bell, who will be repped by the agency as both an actress and director, continues to be repped by Dash Aiken and Rock Shaink at Romark Entertainment, her attorney Phil Rosen of Rosen Law Group, and her New Zealand agents Imogen Johnson and Christiana Thomson at Johnson & Laird.