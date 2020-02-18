Zoe Caldwell, 4-Time Tony Winner and 'Master Class' Actress, Dies at 86

The Australian-born actress won Tony Awards for 'Slapstick Tragedy,' 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie,' 'Madea' and 'Master Class.'

Zoe Caldwell, an esteemed stage, film and television actress who won four Tony Awards including her role of Maria Callas in Master Class, has died. She was 86.

Caldwell died Sunday from Parkinson's disease complications at her home in Pound Ridge, New York, her son Charlie Whitehead confirmed through a representative.

The Australian-born actress made her Broadway debut with 1965's The Devils, soon followed by her first Tony Award-winning performance in Slapstick Tragedy (1966). Caldwell also won Tony Awards for Master Class (1996), The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1968), and Madea (1982).

Caldwell's film credits include Woody Allen's The Purple Rose of Cairo and Disney's Lilo & Stitch. Her telefilm appearances include adaptations of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Her most recent credits was playing the grandmother of Oskar (Thomas Horn) in 2011's Extremely Loud and Dangerously Close.

Caldwell married theater producer and director Robert Whitehead in 1968. He passed in 2002. She is survived by two sons, Sam and Charlie Whitehead, and two young grandchildren Ross and Ward Whitehead.