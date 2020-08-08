Zoe Kravitz Calls Out Hulu for Not Having Enough Shows Starring Women of Color

The brief comment appeared in an Instagram thread, after the actress posted about the show following its cancelation.

Following the cancelation of Hulu's rom-com series High Fidelity earlier this week, castmember Zoe Kravitz briefly called out the streaming service for not having enough diversity in its programming slate.

The actress wrote in an Instagram thread, "it's cool. At least hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. oh wait."

The comment came as a response to actress Tessa Thompson's reaction to Kravitz's Instagram post following the show's cancelation, where she gave a "shoutout" to her High Fidelity family and thanked those who watched, supported and loved the show. "I will miss you alllllllllllll so much." Thompson wrote.

Lena Waithe also reacted in the Instagram thread, writing, "NOOOOOOO!!! I rarely find shows that genuinely impress me. This one did. I told you how much I loved this show. And I still do. This one definitely deserved another season."

High Fidelity, an updated take on Nick Hornby's novel and Stephen Frears 2000 film adaptation, was cancelled after one season, which was critically praised. Kravitz played the role that John Cusack took in the film version.

Hulu's coming-of-age series Love, Victor, which features a Latinx male lead character, was renewed for Season 2 this week.

View Kravitz's Instagram post below.