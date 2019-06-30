Zoe Kravitz Marries Karl Glusman Again in France

After secretly tying the knot earlier this year, the couple celebrated their new life together in front of Cara Delevingne, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, Laura Dern and more stars.

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman tied the knot for a second time in Paris on Saturday.

The couple previously wed in a secret civil ceremony earlier this year. The actress first revealed that she was engaged to actor Glusman during a November 2018 cover story interview with Rolling Stone.

Kravitz and Glusman celebrated their new life together in front of a star-studded group of guests, including Kravitz's Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Withersppon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley; couple Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson; Denzel Washington; Annabelle Wallis; Chris Pine and Jason Momoa, among others. Of course, the bride's famous parents, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, were also in attendance.

Lenny Kravitz later took to Instagram to post a photo of himself embracing his daughter at the romantic event, with several notable names offering their congrats in the comments section. "Congratulations baby!!!" wrote Jennifer Lopez, while Penelope Cruz added, "I could cry."

Zoe Kravitz's wedding is the second Hollywood union to take place in France this weekend. After making things official in Las Vegas back in May, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner exchanged vows at Le Chateau de Tourreau in Provence.