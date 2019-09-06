Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik Separate After Four Years of Marriage

"We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children," the 'New Girl' star and her producer husband said in a joint statement.

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have separated after four years of marriage.

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," representatives for the couple told The Hollywood Reporter in a joint statement.

"We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."

Deschanel, 39, and her producer husband Pechenik, 47, confirmed their engagement in January 2015 and were secretly wed in Texas later that June. Deschanel was previously married to Ben Gibbard, the lead singer of Death Cab for Cutie.

The New Girl star and Pechenik welcomed their first child, Elsie Otter, in July 2015 and their second, Charlie Wolf, in May 2017.