Zurich Festival Unveils Indie Film Market

Zurich and the San Sebastian Film Festival are collaborating to host market screenings of 20 new indie titles looking for international distribution.

The Zurich Film Festival has unveiled further details of its inaugural Zurich Market, a pop-up film market created to provide independent movies that would have screened at a major film festival an opportunity to present to international buyers.

Zurich and Spain's San Sebastian Film Festival are collaborating on the event, which will see around 20 new indie titles screen in local cinemas during the Swiss festival from Sept. 25-28.

Zurich has not yet announced which films will screen at the market, except to say they are "highly anticipated titles that have not yet had any market premieres."

San Sebastian festival director José Luis Rebordinos said he hoped the pop-up market would "serve as an opportunity for films unable to screen, to be shown to an audience of buyers and distributors and to do our bit in revitalizing the global film industry."

San Sebastian will provide strategic support for the Zurich market but will not host a physical event of its own.

"Due to the ongoing global pandemic, many independent films with artistic merit were unable to hold market premieres and now threaten to remain without theatrical release," noted Christian Jungen, artistic director of the Zurich Film Festival. "The fact that the initiative is meeting with great interest in both the European and American film industry is of course highly encouraging."

There are dozens of films that were scheduled to premiere at the SXSW, Tribeca and Cannes film festivals that have been left without a launch platform to attract buyers. (Cannes canceled. SXSW and Tribeca held their festivals online.) It's hoped the Zurich Market will fill this gap. The new Zurich Market will coincide with the festival's well-established Zurich Summit, an industry event that brings together independent producers and financiers from around the world.

Both Zurich and San Sebastian are planning to hold physical film festivals next month.