Zurich Film Festival Co-Founders to Resign after 2019 Festival

Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri, co-founders of the Zurich Film Festival, will step down after this year's festival.

Christian Jungen, the chief cultural editor at Swiss newspaper the NZZ am Sonntag, a long-term festival partner, will take over as Zurich's new artistic director. He will be joined in future by a new commercial management. Both Schildknecht and Spoerri will continue to work with the festival on a strategic level.

"It was our wish that in the long term we could transfer operational management to other hands. We’re excited to continue to work with the new management on a strategic level as board members and advisors to the festival from 2020 onwards," Schildknecht and Spoerri said in a statement.

The Zurich Festival, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, has established itself as one of the world's top second-tier festivals, just behind the giants of Cannes, Venice, Toronto, Berlin and Sundance.

Jungen will join the Zurich programming team in May to work together with the exiting co-directors on this year's festival.

A film critic for a quarter century, Jurgen heads the culture department of the NZZ am Samstag as well as Frame, the largest German-language film magazine, which was co-founded by the Zurich Film Festival and the NZZ am Samstag. Jurgen was president of the Swiss Film Association of Journalists from 2011-2017 and from 2013-2018 was a member of the Zurich Film Commission. He's published two books on the film industry: Hollywood in Cannes and the biography Moritz de Hadeln - Mister Film Festival, on the one-time Berlin and Venice Film director.

The 2019 Zurich Film Festival runs Sept.26-Oct.6. The program for the 15th anniversary addition will be announced September 12.

