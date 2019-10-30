Zynga Posts Record Revenue Fueled By Mobile Games

The American video game company's performance over the most recent quarter was fueled by titles such as 'Empires & Puzzles' and 'Merge Dragons!'

American game company Zynga posted the highest revenue in the company's history last quarter, up to $345 million, a 48 percent bump year-over-year. The increase was driven by $328 million in revenue from the company's mobile game division, a 54 percent uptick from the same period last year and 95 percent of the company's total revenue.

Zynga's Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons! both posted record revenue over the quarter while the company's Game of Thrones Slots Casino, launched in June, also drove revenue.

Overall, Zynga's net income for Q3 hit $230 million. The sale of the company's San Francisco building aided the income gain.

As a result, the company has raised its guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year to $1.3 billion in revenue.

Zynga, formed in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, currently has more than 1,800 full-time employees across the world, with offices throughout the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. The company is known for franchises such as Words With Friends! and FarmVille and currently has titles in the works from license properties such as Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and Star Wars.

The new record for Zynga comes off its strongest quarter since 2011. In Q2, the company grew revenue by 41 percent year-over-year to $306 million, with overall mobile revenue and bookings the highest in the Zynga's history, up 49 percent and 69 percent, respectively, year-over-year.

In recent years, Zynga has expanded through a series of acquisitions. This year, the company acquired an 80 percent stake in developer Small Giant Games, maker of the Emperors & Puzzles mobile title, at a $700 million valuation. Other recent purchases include Gram Games, maker of Merge Dragons!, in 2018 for $250 million and Peak Games, developer of Toy Blast and Toon Blast, in 2017 for $100 million.

