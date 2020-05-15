Zynga Unveils First Trailer for 'Harry Potter' Puzzle Game

The tile-matching mobile game invites players to explore familiar settings such as Diagon Alley and Hogwarts Express.

San Francisco-based mobile game developer Zynga on Friday released the first trailer for its upcoming Harry Potter match-3 puzzle game.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells celebrates the wizarding world made famous by J.K. Rowling and invites players to explore familiar settings such as Diagon Alley and the Hogwarts Express, where they will encounter tile-matching puzzles.

"From the Great Hall of Hogwarts to the Gryffindor common room, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells gives players a chance to revisit their favorite Wizarding World landmarks in a new way," said Bernard Kim, president of publishing at Zynga, in a statement. "This new trailer gives the first look at what to expect, and we urge fans to stay tuned to the magic, mischief and puzzles ahead through the game’s website."

The game is officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive and published under its label Portkey Games, dedicated to creating new video game experiences in the wizarding world.

Zynga was founded in 2007 and includes Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, CSR Racing and FarmVille among its popular franchises. Newer games such as Merge Dragons and Empires & Puzzles contributed significantly to the company's mobile revenue last year.

View the trailer for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells below.