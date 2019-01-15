Final Draft Awards to Honor Boots Riley, Tanya Saracho and Callie Khouri

Boots Riley and Tanya Saracho, the primary forces behind the 2018 critics' darlings Sorry to Bother You and Vida, respectively, will be honored at the 14th annual Final Draft Awards, Riley with the New Voice Award for Film and Saracho with the New Voice Award for Television.

The Jan. 29 ceremony at the Paramount Theatre on the Paramount lot will also fete Callie Khouri, the Oscar-winning screenwriter best known for 1991's Thelma & Louise, who will receive the Hall of Fame Award at the 14th annual Final Draft Awards in recognition of her "prolific contribution to the art of screenwriting and devotion to writers and the writing community."

The gathering will be hosted by the comedy duo Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar, and will include an announcement of the winners of the 2018 Big Break Screenwriting Contest.

"Callie Khouri has left an indelible mark on both film and television with her writing," Final Draft president Scott McMenamin said in a statement. "Her unique voice and dedication to making our industry a better environment for all writers make her the perfect candidate for this award. We are also excited to be honoring first-time writer-director and undeniable multi-hyphenate talent Boots Riley for his thought-provoking film, Sorry to Bother You, that seamlessly blends comedy and social commentary, and creator/executive producer Tanya Saracho, who is breaking through stereotypes and expanding our understanding of the Latinx community with her first series, Vida."

Previous Final Draft Hall of Fame Award winners include Aaron Sorkin, Nancy Meyers, Lawrence Kasdan, Paul Schrader, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, Steven Zaillian, Robert Towne, Oliver Stone and Sydney Pollack, among others. The New Voice Award was introduced in 2017 and past recipients include Liz Hannah and Issa Rae.

Final Draft, a Cast & Crew Company, produces the popular screenwriting software of the same name.