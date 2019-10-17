Hollywood Film Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame,' Pharrell Set for Honors

The 23rd edition of the event will be held at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The team behind Marvel Studio's Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing film of all-time, and Pharrell Williams, the award-winning musical artist and producer, will be feted at the 23rd Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Beverly Hilton, the Dick Clark Productions-produced awards show announced on Thursday.

Marvel's president Kevin Feige and EVP production Victoria Alonso will collect the Hollywood Blockbuster Award on behalf of Endgame, and Pharrell be honored with the Hollywood Song Award for "Letter to My Godfather," his tribute to Clarence Avant that is featured in Reginald Hudlin's Netflix doc about the music industry fixer.

Feige, Alonso and Williams join dozens of previously announced honorees: Honey Boy's Shia LaBeouf will receive the Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award, Rocketman's Taron Egerton will receive the Hollywood Breakout Actor Award, Harriet's Cynthia Erivo will receive the Hollywood Breakout Actress Award, Booksmart's Olivia Wilde will receive the Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award, Parasite's Bong Joon-ho will receive the Hollywood Filmmaker Award, The Irishman and Joker's Emma Tillinger Koskoff will receive the Hollywood Producer Award, Ford v Ferrari's James Mangold will receive the Hollywood Director Award, The Two Popes' Anthony McCarten will receive the Hollywood Screenwriter Award, Pixar's Toy Story 4 will receive the Hollywood Animation Award, Jojo Rabbit's Mihai Malaimare, Jr. will receive the Hollywood Cinematography Award, Marriage Story's Randy Newman will receive the Hollywood Film Composer Award, Ford v Ferrari's Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker will receive the Hollywood Editor Award, The Irishman's Pablo Helman will receive the Hollywood Visual Effects Award, Ford v Ferrari's David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow and Donald Sylvester, will receive the Hollywood Sound Award, Downton Abbey's Anna Mary Scott Robbins will receive the Hollywood Costume Design Award, Rocketman's Barrie Gower, Tapio Salmi and Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou will receive the Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award and Jojo Rabbit's Ra Vincent will receive the Hollywood Production Design Award.

Rob Riggle, the actor/comedian, will host this year's Hollywood Film Awards. Additional honorees will be announced in the coming days.

Dick Clark Productions shares a parent with The Hollywood Reporter.