2021 Directors Guild Awards Moves to April

Following in the footsteps of the Oscars, Golden Globes and numerous other ceremonies, the Directors Guild of America has pushed back the date of its annual DGA Awards due to the ongoing pandemic.

The DGA ceremony usually takes place in late January or early February, but the 2021 edition has been slated for Saturday, April 10, the organization announced Tuesday.

As for the other major guilds? The Screen Actors Guild has moved its SAG Awards from Jan. 24 to March 14. The Producers Guild of America has yet to announce its plans.

The DGA Awards, which recognizes work in film and TV, is known for being one of the best predictors of directing Oscar nominations and wins.