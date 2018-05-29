ABC Suspends 'Roseanne' Emmys FYC Campaign (Exclusive)

The first visible evidence of this decision will be the absence of the show and its talent on Sunday from a TV Academy showcase of several ABC shows, for which it had previously been scheduled to be included.

Does ABC's decision to cancel Roseanne, in the wake of a blatantly racist tweet by creator/star Roseanne Barr, also cancel its Emmy prospects? The answer appears to be yes.

The alphabet network is suspending its FYC campaign on behalf of the show, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The first visible evidence of this will come on Sunday, when talent from the show will not participate in a day-long event promoting talent from several ABC Entertainment/ABC Studios shows to TV Academy members on the Disney lot. The network had previously announced that Roseanne would be showcased with a screening and panel featuring cast members John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Estelle Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Sarah Chalke, followed, later in the evening, by "an after-party at Roseanne’s house (er, what’ll look like Roseanne’s house)."

Barr was never expected to participate, as she will not be back in town until late July and early August.

ABC was forced to scramble a response on Tuesday morning when Barr tweeted in reference to Valerie Jarrett, a black female adviser to former President Obama, "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj," setting the Internet on fire. ABC Entertainment chief Channing Dungey, the first black woman ever to run a major television network, announced the cancelation of the show, with the full support of Bob Iger, the chief of ABC's parent company Disney, who called it "the right thing" to do.

More to come.