Academy Board: Dody Dorn Wins Runoff Vote for Film Editors Branch Governorship

Dody Dorn, an Oscar-nominated film editor, has been elected by the film editors branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to be one of its three representatives on the Academy's board of governors, joining incumbents Carol Littleton and Michael Tronick, and solidifying the final makeup of the 54-person board for the 2019-2020 cycle.

One-third of the 51 board seats that are chosen by members, as opposed to the Academy's president, come up for a vote every year, and the results of 16 of those 17 contests were announced back on June 11. But, for only the fifth time in Academy history, there was, in the voting for the film editors governorship, a tie, necessitating a "runoff."

In the end, Dorn — who received a best film editing Oscar nomination for her work on Christopher Nolan's Memento (2000), and whose other credits range from James Cameron's The Abyss (1989) to David Ayer's Fury (2014) — defeated incumbent Mark Goldblatt, who becomes the only one of the 11 incumbents who was seeking to be returned to his or her seat who was not re-elected.

The election of Dorn brings the number of women who will serve on the board this cycle from 24 to 25, or 46%, both Academy records.