Academy Museum Adds 7 Trustees Ahead of 2020 Opening

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president and casting director David Rubin, Oscar-winning producer Mark Johnson and Oscar-nominated actress Laura Dern — all currently serving on the Academy's board of governors — are among seven newly-named trustees of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the Academy announced Wednesday.

Sound maven David Dolby, Gaumont vice chair and CEO Sidonie Seydoux Dumas, CJ Group vice chair Miky Lee (Mie Kyung Lee) and Bloomberg Associates principal Katherine Oliver rounded out the group.

The board of trustees of the museum — which, following several construction-related delays, is set to finally open next year — oversee its strategic vision, maintains its financial health and ensure the institution fulfills its mission to create the best possible motion picture museum for film lovers across the world.

NBCUniversal vice chair Ron Meyer, the board's chair, said in a statement, "It is an honor to welcome this remarkable group of leaders, who contribute so much to their own industries, to the board of trustees. Their expertise and commitment will help our board effectively steer the museum toward its 2020 opening."



Bill Kramer, who will become the museum's director on Jan. 1, said, "I couldn't be more excited to join the Museum at this moment of tremendous progress — the buildings are close to completion, our exhibitions program is moving forward beautifully, and we have recently announced important new additions to our collection. The Museum is thrilled to welcome this esteemed group of global film and business leaders, who will help us drive this momentum forward."

In addition to Meyer and the seven new members, the museum's board of trustee is comprised of Ted Sarandos, vice chair; Kimberly Steward, secretary; Jason Blum, treasurer; Jim Gianopulos; Tom Hanks; Alejandro Ramírez Magaña; Dominic Ng; Emma Thomas; Diane von Furstenberg; Kevin Yeaman; and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson.