AFI Fest Lineup Rounded Out With 'Aeronauts' and 'Two Popes' Galas, Alan J. Pakula Tribute

The final pieces of the Hollywood puzzle that is the 33rd AFI Fest, which will run from Nov. 14-21, are now in place.

The Aeronauts and The Two Popes have been added to the Gala section of the film lineup, meaning they will screen at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre. Special screenings — titles from international auteurs and emerging talents — will now include Just Mercy, Blackbird, Atlantics, The Friend, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, The Song of Names, Troop Zero and Clemency, paired with a conversation with star Alfre Woodard. And the late director Alan J. Pakula will be feted with a tribute comprised of a screening of Matthew Miele's new documentary Alan Pakula: Going for the Truth and showings of three Pakula classics, 1969's The Sterile Cuckoo, 1971's Klute and 1982's Sophie's Choice.

AFI Fest had previously announced that the three world premieres that will serve as its spine this year: AFI alum Melina Matsoukas' Queen & Slim will open the fest, George Nolfi's The Banker will close it and Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell will fall in-between.

Also, on Nov. 17, eight performers currently garnering awards buzz for their work in 2019 independent films will appear on AFI Fest's Indie Contenders Panel presented by The Hollywood Reporter: Awkwafina (lead actress, The Farewell); Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown (supporting actor, Waves); Tony and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo (lead actress, Harriet); Jimmie Fails (lead actor, The Last Black Man in San Francisco); Emmy winner Jon Hamm (supporting actor, The Report); Florence Pugh (lead actress, Fighting With My Family and Midsommar); Emmy nominee Kerry Washington (lead actress, American Son); and the aforementioned Oscar nominee Woodard (lead actress, Clemency).