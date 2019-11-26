Al Pacino Will Guest on Hollywood Reporter's First Live 'Awards Chatter' Podcast Episode

The star of 'The Irishman' will join host Scott Feinberg — and 150 ticket-buyers — for a 90-minute conversation about his life and career.

If you are a fan of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, which features weekly in-depth interviews with Oscar, Emmy and Tony contenders, and which I have been proud to host since 2015, then I have some exciting news for you: We are going live!

On the evening of Dec. 5, the legendary actor Al Pacino will join me — and the first 150 people to purchase tickets at eiseverywhere.com/thrawardschatter — for a 90-minute conversation about his life, career and latest project, The Irishman, for which he is currently garnering considerable best supporting actor Oscar buzz.

This one-of-a-kind sit-down will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Directors Guild of America Theater on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. Those who cannot attend in person will be able to hear an edited recording of it, just like the 310 other episodes of the podcast that we have previously posted, on any major podcast app.

Past guests of the podcast include Hollywood luminaries such as Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Lorne Michaels, Barbra Streisand, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, Jennifer Lawrence, Eddie Murphy, Gal Gadot, Warren Beatty, Angelina Jolie, Snoop Dogg, Jessica Chastain, Stephen Colbert, Reese Witherspoon, Aaron Sorkin, Margot Robbie, Ryan Reynolds, Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Matthew McConaughey, Kate Winslet, Jimmy Kimmel, Natalie Portman, Chadwick Boseman, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Gervais, Judi Dench, Quincy Jones, Jane Fonda, Tom Hanks, Amy Schumer, Justin Timberlake, Elisabeth Moss, RuPaul, Rachel Brosnahan, Jimmy Fallon, Kris Jenner, Michael Moore, Emilia Clarke, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Helen Mirren, Tyler Perry, Sally Field, Spike Lee, Lady Gaga, J.J. Abrams, Emma Stone, Ryan Murphy, Julia Roberts, Jerry Seinfeld, Dolly Parton, Will Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Sacha Baron Cohen, Carol Burnett and Norman Lear.

Others best known for their work outside of Hollywood have also been guests, including former Vice President Al Gore, Gloria Steinem, Bill Gates, Dan Rather, Dr. Jane Goodall, Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson and Dick Costolo.

Anyone with questions about the event can reach out to curtis.thompson@thr.com.