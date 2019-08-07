Amazon Teams With L.A. Businesses to Offer 1959-Era Prices for 'Maisel' Emmys Stunt (Exclusive)

In the era of Peak TV, with hundreds of networks and shows fighting for a share of TV Academy members' attention, it is hard to come up with a campaign stunt that actually gets people excited — but the team behind the Emmy push for Amazon Prime's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel may have done just that.

On Aug. 15, which Amazon Prime is calling "Maisel Day" in Los Angeles, more than 25 LA-area businesses with partner with the streamer to "take a trip back in time to 1959" and "offer customers the chance to eat, drink, primp and have a night out on the town at retro prices" — all in celebration of the hit show that landed 20 Emmy nominations its second season, the most for any comedy this year, including best comedy series and best actress in a comedy series (Rachel Brosnahan), both of which it won last year for its first season.

All Angelenos — not just TV Academy members — will be able to purchase 1959-style glam like Midge Maisel's with a make-up application for $2.50 at Blushington and a blowout for $2 at Drybar; enjoy a Melburger and fries at Mel's Drive-In for 50 cents, a hot dog at Pink's for 59 cents or lunch at Art's Deli for 99 cents; catch a movie at the Bay Theatre for 51 cents; fill up their car with gas for 30 cents a gallon at Santa Monica Chevron; and spend the night at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt hotel for $40, to name just a few of the mind-blowing deals. (All, of course, are walk-in only and subject to availability, as supplies may be limited. For more details, including a full list of deals and partners, visit MaiselDay.com.)

"A show with the style and personality of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel deserves an entire day to celebrate its amazing 20 Emmy nominations, and to thank its fans and the community for all of their support," Mike Benson, Amazon Studios' head of marketing, tells The Hollywood Reporter. "Maisel Day is another great example of how Amazon Studios is leading the industry in creating experiences and activations that allow our customers to explore the worlds of our Amazon Original series, and give them even more of what they love about our shows."

Former Variety reporter Debra Birnbaum left that trade paper to become Amazon Prime's head of awards last November. Under her watch, even prior to this latest development, the Maisel campaign was already noticeably multi-faceted this season, resulting in everything from pink Maisel shopping bags at Whole Foods stores to installations in New York and LA featuring items from the show to delivering to Maisel fans, via Postmates, lunch from a deli like the one Midge and Susie Myerson (2018 Emmy winner and 2019 Emmy nominee for best supporting actress in a comedy series Alex Borstein) frequent.

Maisel and Brosnahan are in hotly-contested races, the former with HBO's Veep and Barry and Amazon's own Fleabag, and the latter with Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the star of Pop's Schitt's Creek, Catherine O'Hara, among others.