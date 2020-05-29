Ava DuVernay, Jason Blum and Rita Wilson Among 153 Candidates for Film Academy Board

Ava DuVernay (directors branch), Jason Blum (producers branch) and Rita Wilson (actors branch) are among 153 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences who have declared themselves candidates for a three-year seat on the organization's board of governors, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Other notable candidates include Janusz Kaminski (cinematographers branch), Mike Medavoy (executives branch) and Lauren Greenfield (documentary branch).

The branch with the most candidates is the actors with 19. The branch with the fewest is makeup artists and hairstyling with just one — allowing us to say with certainty that Linda Flowers, a hairstylist best known for her work on The Hunger Games, will be joining the board.

Nine incumbents are seeking re-election: Whoopi Goldberg (actors branch), Mandy Walker (cinematographers branch), Kate Amend (documentary branch), David Linde (executives branch), Charles Bernstein (music branch), Tom Sito (short films and feature animation branch), Teri E. Dorman (sound branch), Richard Edlund (visual effects branch) and Larry Karaszewski (writers branch).

Eight incumbents are not up for re-election, either because by their own choice or because they have "termed out" — meaning, they have to take at least a year off from the board — by having served three consecutive terms: Lora Kennedy (casting directors branch), Isis Mussenden (costume designers branch), Kimberly Peirce (directors branch), Michael Tronick (film editors branch), Christina Kounelias (public relations branch), Wynn P. Thomas (production designers branch), Kathryn L. Blondell (makeup artists and hairstylists branch) and Albert Berger (producers branch).

All Academy members who are members of one of the organization's 17 branches with representation on the board — as opposed to, say, members-at-large or associate members — will now be asked, between June 1 and June 5, to rank their branch's candidates on a preferential ballot, which will determine a winner — a new, streamlined method of picking governors that the Academy is introducing this year.