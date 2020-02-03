'Awards Chatter' Podcast — Cynthia Erivo ('Harriet')

Only an O shy of an EGOT, the British actress/singer — just the third person ever Oscar-nominated for acting and music in the same year — reflects on how she wound up at RADA, her life-changing experience with the musical 'The Color Purple' and what drew her to playing Harriet Tubman.

"I had resigned myself to just believing it wasn't going to happen," says Cynthia Erivo, the British actress of Nigerian descent, on The Hollywood Reporter's 'Awards Chatter' podcast, as she discusses her two Oscar nominations for Harriet, best actress for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman and best original song for “Stand Up,” the tune that she cowrote for the film with Joshuah Brian Campbell and performs over its end-credits. Her double nomination made her only the third person, after Mary J. Blige and Lady Gaga, ever to receive Oscar noms for acting and music in the same year. "I was so shocked. One was enough. But to be nominated for two was beyond belief. It was ridiculous."

Over the course of the conversation, Erivo, one of the most talented breakouts in show business — she only just turned 33, but has already won an Emmy, Grammy and Tony, leaving her just an Oscar shy of being the youngest-ever EGOT — is reflective and emotional. She speaks about her accidental journey to London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) and to a career as an actress; how she came to star in the first-ever musical adaptation of The Color Purple, and how that catapulted her to "everything" that has happened since; how she managed to adapt to screen acting, starting with Steve McQueen's Widows and continuing right through Harriet, which, on her shoulders, has become a breakout hit at the box office; and much more.

* * *

LISTEN: You can hear the entire interview below.

