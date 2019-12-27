The breakout star discusses the TV pilot that almost took her career in a very different direction, how 'Lady Macbeth' paved the way for her incredible 2019 and what it was like making Marvel’s upcoming 'Black Widow.'

"It's been a really wonderful, gradual rise," says Florence Pugh, one of the most talented and exciting young actresses in the business, as we sit down at the offices of The Hollywood Reporter to record an episode of THR's 'Awards Chatter' podcast and begin discussing her path to starring in three of 2019's most excellent films: Stephen Merchant's Sundance sensation Fighting with My Family, Ari Aster's summer release Midsommar and Greta Gerwig's take on Little Women. The 23-year-old Brit, whose breakthrough performance in William Oldroyd's 2016 indie Lady Macbeth brought her a British Independent Film Award for best actress and a BAFTA EE Rising Star Award nomination, continues, "I don't feel like it has just happened overnight, which is nice."

* * *

LISTEN: You can hear the entire interview below.

Over the course of our conversation, Pugh and I also discussed her first professional audition, which yielded her first professional role, in Carol Morley's 2014 film The Falling; the 2015 Fox television pilot that almost took her career in a very different direction; how Lady Macbeth led to each of the major projects that followed; what it was was like being on a set with Emma Thompson in 2017 when the #MeToo movement broke out; what is next for her (namely, a part opposite Scarlett Johansson in Marvel’s highly-anticipated Black Widow, which will be released in America on May 1); and more.