'Awards Chatter' Podcast: 5 Hollywood Reporter Experts Preview and Predict the Oscars

Scott Feinberg is joined by Stephen Galloway, Carolyn Giardina, Rebecca Keegan and Gregg Kilday for a special edition of the podcast — the last episode of the Oscar season.

With the 91st Oscars coming up on Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist Scott Feinberg gathered a roundtable of colleagues — executive editor (features) Stephen Galloway, tech editor Carolyn Giardina, senior film editor Rebecca Keegan and film editor Gregg Kilday — to preview and predict the outcomes at the ceremony.

Who is responsible for the Academy's many bumps en route to this point — the announced and then abandoned popular Oscar, choice of Kevin Hart as host and plan to air taped and edited presentations of four awards? Will ratings go up because several blockbusters are nominated for best picture, or will they continue to trend downwards? Why was this awards season so mean-spirited? Can Roma hold off Green Book and the rest of the field to pull off an historic win? And, if it does, what will that mean for the future of Hollywood?

On this week's special edition of 'Awards Chatter,' we dive into all of the above — plus much more.

