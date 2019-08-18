Peter Fonda, the son of Henry Fonda and brother of Jane Fonda who made his own name as a writer and star of the 1969 counter-culture classic Easy Rider and later earned a best actor Oscar nom for 1997's Ulee's Gold, died of lung cancer on Aug. 16 at the age of 79. By clicking below, you can hear Fonda discuss his unusual life and colorful career over the course of an hourlong conversation with The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg at the TCM Classic Film Festival on March 27, 2015, a few months before the establishment of the 'Awards Chatter' podcast.

