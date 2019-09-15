The legendary actor, who has garnered raves for his portrayal of Fred Rogers in Marielle Heller's new film, returns to the podcast, this time for a free-form conversation.

Everyone knows and loves Tom Hanks. Indeed, his filmography is as packed with familiar films as that of anyone working today — among them, 1988's Big, 1992's A League of Their Own, 1993's Philadelphia and Sleepless in Seattle, 1994's Forrest Gump, 1995's Apollo 13 and Toy Story, 1998's Saving Private Ryan and You've Got Mail, 1999's The Green Mile, 2000's Cast Away, 2002's Road to Perdition, 2011's Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, 2013's Captain Phillips, 2015's Bridge of Spies, 2016's Sully and 2017's The Post.

Hanks, 63, won back-to-back best actor Oscars for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, and was a finalist in that category for Big, Saving Private Ryan and Cast Away. But, somehow, it has been 19 years since he was last even nominated. I would argue that this is because we have come to take him and the consistently high quality of his work for granted. The good news? Hanks' cold streak may well end for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Marielle Heller's new film in which he plays Fred Rogers, and for which he has garnered some of the best reviews of his career.

The morning after the film's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Hanks returned to 'Awards Chatter,' becoming our first two-time solo guest — click here to listen to his January 2018 episode — this time for a free-form conversation covering topics such as how he evaluates the success of his films, how his countenance has impacted his career opportunities, why he was so influenced by Robert Duvall and Jason Robards and why each of the many heroes he has played — most recently, Rogers — are all very different.

* * *

LISTEN: You can hear the entire interview below [starting at 13:51] following a conversation between host Scott Feinberg and Matt Belloni, the editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter, about the Venice, Telluride and Toronto film festivals.

