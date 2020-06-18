Critics' Choice Awards Ceremony Pushed Back to March

The show will again take place at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar and air on The CW Network, with Taye Diggs returning as host.

Like a plethora of other awards shows, the Critics' Choice Awards is following the Academy Awards in pushing back its 2021 ceremony as a result of the global pandemic.

The 26th annual Critics' Choice Awards will air live on Sunday, March 7, 2021, the Critics Choice Association announced Thursday. It will again take place at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar and air on The CW Network, with Taye Diggs returning as host for the third consecutive year.

The ceremony will also once again honor the best of both film and television. Film work from all of 2020 and the first two months of 2021 will be considered (as will be the case with the Oscars), while only TV work released in 2020 will be eligible.

"Now more than ever, people are turning to film and television as a source of comfort, as a means of education, and as a way to connect," Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. "With the revised timeline, we are looking forward to celebrating all of the brilliant new work created during this extended season."

Here is the specific awards timelines...

TELEVISION AWARDS TIMELINE

Honoring the finest in television achievement in 2020

November 2, 2020 – Submissions Open

January 4, 2021 – NomComs begin consideration

January 15, 2021 – NomComs render recommendations

January 18, 2021 – Critics’ Choice Awards TV nominations announced

March 4, 2021 – Final ballots go out to CCA TV Branch members

March 5, 2021 – Deadline for returning final ballots

FILM AWARDS TIMELINE

Honoring the finest in cinematic achievement in 2020 and January/February 2021

February 1, 2021 – Nominating ballots go out to CCA Film Branch members

February 5, 2021 – Deadline for returning nominating ballots

February 7, 2021 – Critics’ Choice Awards Film nominations announced

March 4, 2021 – Final ballots go out to CCA Film Branch members

March 5, 2021 – Deadline for returning final ballots