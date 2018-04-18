Dan Fellman to Replace Bill Mechanic on Academy Board

The veteran distribution executive previously served one term on the board from 2014-2017. He ran for re-election in 2017, losing to David Linde.

Dan Fellman, the veteran distribution executive, has been named as Bill Mechanic's replacement on the 54-person board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, becoming one of three individuals representing the organization's executives branch.

Mechanic resigned from the board last week via an explosive letter first published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Fellman previously served one term on the board from 2014-2017. He ran for re-election in 2017, losing to David Linde. But it appears he was second-place finisher, since Academy bylaws call for a vacated board seat to be filled by "the second-place finisher for that position in the immediately preceding election for that position, or, if he or she is unable or unwilling to serve, by the next successive finisher for that position who is willing and able to serve."

Fellman will serve out the remainder of Mechanic’s term which concludes on June 30, 2019.

Fellman, who first joined Warner Bros. in 1978, served as the studio's president of domestic distribution from 1999 throughl 2015.