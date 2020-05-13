Emmys: HBO Max Enters Fray With Anna Kendrick's 'Love Life' Set for Comedy Categories

There was some question about whether the forthcoming streamer would enter the show — and whether the Television Academy would approve it — as a comedy series or a limited series.

HBO Max is set to launch May 27, just four days before the eligibility cutoff for the 2020 Primetime Emmys, and the streamer intends to compete right away with its Anna Kendrick vehicle Love Life — in the comedy series categories.

There was some question about whether HBO Max would enter the show — and whether the Television Academy would approve it — as a comedy series or a limited series, given its anthology format and the fact that it tells "a complete story" each season. (Each season will follow a different person from their first romance to their last.)

But The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Love Life was both submitted and approved as a comedy, meaning that the show will aim to take on big guns like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Schitt's Creek and that Kendrick will be pitted against the likes of Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan and Creek's Catherine O'Hara.