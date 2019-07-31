Emmys: No Governors Award Will Be Presented for First Time in a Quarter-Century

No Governors Award will be presented as part of the 71st Emmy Awards.

The special honor — one of which can be presented each year — exists to recognize "an individual, company, organization or project for outstanding achievement in the arts and sciences or management of television which is either of an accumulative nature or so extraordinary and universal in nature as to go beyond the scope of the Emmy Awards presented in the categories and areas of achievement."

But this year, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards nominating committee chose not to recommend an honoree to its board of governors. This is the first time since 1994 that a Governors Award will not be presented, and only the second time since the advent of the honor in 1978.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the news, which Variety was the first to report.