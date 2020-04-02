Emmys: 'Unbelievable,' 'Watchmen' Among Television Academy Honors Recipients

'16 Shots,' 'At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal,' 'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj' and 'Queen Sugar' have also been tapped.

Six "exceptional television programs that are impact society through thoughtful, powerful and innovative storytelling" are this year's Television Academy Honors recipients, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

The honorees are Showtime's 16 Shots, HBO's At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal, Netflix's Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, OWN's Queen Sugar, Netflix's Unbelievable and HBO's Watchmen.

The 13th annual Television Academy Honors ceremony, which was scheduled to take place in April, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This year's honorees encompass a wide cross-section of programming from the Peak TV era — two documentary specials, one drama series, two limited series and a comedy commentary series, all of which "shed light on complex issues and challenges facing our society" such as women’s rights, mental health, substance abuse and addiction, sexual abuse, race relations and gender discrimination.

"We are so pleased to recognize these extraordinary programs and producers whose work is heightening public awareness and profoundly influencing social change," said TV Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

"During this difficult time for our industry and our country, the Television Academy Honors plays an important role in recognizing contemporary programming that speaks to our humanity and brings us together," added Maury McIntyre, TV Academy president and chief operating officer. "We would like to thank our judges for their commitment and virtual engagement at this challenging time."

Howard Meltzer, a governor for the TV Academy's Casting Peer Group, chaired this year’s Television Academy Honors selection committee, with Jill Sanford, governor for the Children's Programming Peer Group, serving as vice-chair.

"The Academy Honors Committee is thrilled once again to recognize television that is not only excellent but strives to inform, move and impact its audience by highlighting important issues facing our society," said Meltzer. Added Sanford, "Now more than ever, television remains one of the most powerful mediums to reach and touch people. We applaud those brave visionaries who choose to tell difficult and empowering stories." added Sanford.