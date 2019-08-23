12:54pm PT by Scott Feinberg
Emmys: Twitch, Facebook, 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' and 'Patriot Act' Among Juried Award Winners
Millions of people will tune in to the Primetime Emmys on Sept. 22, voting for which is ongoing and will continue through Aug. 29. But many Emmys recognizing lower-profile categories will be handed out at the Creative Arts Awards ceremonies on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15, and the results of several — those determined by juries, not an entire peer group, or branch, of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, pertaining to animation, choreography, interactive programming and motion design — were announced by the TV Academy on Friday.
Twitch, the live streaming video platform that is massively popular among young people, was among those receiving good news — it won its first Emmy, for outstanding innovation in interactive media, for Artificial. Netflix also celebrated numerous wins — four for Love, Death & Robots in the category of outstanding individual achievement in animation, plus one, outstanding motion design, for Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. And The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which wrapped its run in April, was recognized for outstanding choreography for scripted programming, marking choreographer Kathryn Burns' second win — and the third overall — for the musical show.
A complete list of this year's juried award winners follows.
These awards will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 14:
Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation
Age of Sail • YouTube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios
Céline Desrumaux, Production Designer
Age of Sail • YouTube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios
Bruno Mangyoku, Character Designer
Age of Sail • YouTube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios
Jasmin Lai, Color
Carmen Sandiego • The Chasing Paper Caper • Netflix • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media
Elaine Lee, Background Painter
Love, Death & Robots • The Witness • Netflix • Blur Studio
Alberto Mielgo, Production Designer
Love, Death & Robots • Good Hunting • Netflix • Blur Studio
Jun-ho Kim, Background Designer
Love, Death & Robots • The Witness • Netflix • Blur Studio
David Pate, Character Animator
Love, Death & Robots • Sucker of Souls • Netflix • Blur Studio
Owen Sullivan, Storyboard Artist
Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Media
Artificial • Twitch • 96 Next
Bernie Su, Executive Producer
Evan Mandery, Executive Producer
Michael Y. Chow, Executive Producer
Bonnie Buckner, Executive Producer
Ken Kalopsis, Executive Producer
Wolves in the Walls: It's All Over • Oculus Store • Fable Studio, Facebook, Story Studio, Third Rail Projects
Fable Studio
Facebook
Pete Billington, Director and Creator
Jessica Yaffa Shamash, Creative Producer and Creator
Edward Saatchi, Executive Producer
Outstanding Motion Design
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production
Michelle Higa Fox, Creative Director
Jorge L. Peschiera, Creative Director
Yussef Cole, Head of Animation
Brandon Sugiyama, Lead Animator
Paris London Glickman, Lead Animator
These awards will be presented on Sunday, Sept. 15:
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend • Routines: Don’t Be a Lawyer; Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal • CW • CBS Television Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television
Kathryn Burns, Choreographer
