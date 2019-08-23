Emmys: Twitch, Facebook, 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' and 'Patriot Act' Among Juried Award Winners

Several categories pertaining to animation, choreography, interactive programming and motion design were determined by juries, not an entire peer group, of the TV Academy.

Millions of people will tune in to the Primetime Emmys on Sept. 22, voting for which is ongoing and will continue through Aug. 29. But many Emmys recognizing lower-profile categories will be handed out at the Creative Arts Awards ceremonies on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15, and the results of several — those determined by juries, not an entire peer group, or branch, of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, pertaining to animation, choreography, interactive programming and motion design — were announced by the TV Academy on Friday.

Twitch, the live streaming video platform that is massively popular among young people, was among those receiving good news — it won its first Emmy, for outstanding innovation in interactive media, for Artificial. Netflix also celebrated numerous wins — four for Love, Death & Robots in the category of outstanding individual achievement in animation, plus one, outstanding motion design, for Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. And The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which wrapped its run in April, was recognized for outstanding choreography for scripted programming, marking choreographer Kathryn Burns' second win — and the third overall — for the musical show.

A complete list of this year's juried award winners follows.

These awards will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 14:

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation

Age of Sail • YouTube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios

Céline Desrumaux, Production Designer

Age of Sail • YouTube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios

Bruno Mangyoku, Character Designer

Age of Sail • YouTube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios

Jasmin Lai, Color

Carmen Sandiego • The Chasing Paper Caper • Netflix • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media

Elaine Lee, Background Painter

Love, Death & Robots • The Witness • Netflix • Blur Studio

Alberto Mielgo, Production Designer

Love, Death & Robots • Good Hunting • Netflix • Blur Studio

Jun-ho Kim, Background Designer

Love, Death & Robots • The Witness • Netflix • Blur Studio

David Pate, Character Animator

Love, Death & Robots • Sucker of Souls • Netflix • Blur Studio

Owen Sullivan, Storyboard Artist

Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Media

Artificial • Twitch • 96 Next

Bernie Su, Executive Producer

Evan Mandery, Executive Producer

Michael Y. Chow, Executive Producer

Bonnie Buckner, Executive Producer

Ken Kalopsis, Executive Producer

Wolves in the Walls: It's All Over • Oculus Store • Fable Studio, Facebook, Story Studio, Third Rail Projects

Fable Studio

Facebook

Pete Billington, Director and Creator

Jessica Yaffa Shamash, Creative Producer and Creator

Edward Saatchi, Executive Producer

Outstanding Motion Design

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production

Michelle Higa Fox, Creative Director

Jorge L. Peschiera, Creative Director

Yussef Cole, Head of Animation

Brandon Sugiyama, Lead Animator

Paris London Glickman, Lead Animator

These awards will be presented on Sunday, Sept. 15:

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend • Routines: Don’t Be a Lawyer; Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal • CW • CBS Television Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television

Kathryn Burns, Choreographer