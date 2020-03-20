Film Academy Extends Deadline for New Member Suggestions

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is continuing its efforts to diversify its membership, even as Hollywood's film industry comes to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic, but on a slightly delayed timetable, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The Academy's member relations department emailed the organization's roughly 8,000 members on Wednesday to tell them that they are being given a one-week extension — from March 27 to April 3, and possibly longer than that — to suggest new members for inclusion on the invitation list that has historically been announced in the summer.

"The global situation with the Coronavirus is our foremost concern, and we are mindful of what everyone is currently dealing with on a day-to-day basis," the missive began. "In an effort to be conscientious of your time and focus right now, while also trying to continue the Academy’s work, we are extending the membership proposal deadline to April 3. We will continue to keep you updated if this deadline needs to be extended further."

Earlier this week, the Academy said it is "evaluating all aspects of this uncertain landscape and what changes may need to be made" to accommodate the unprecedented changes facing the industry, ahead of the next awards season.