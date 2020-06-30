Film Academy Invites 819 New Members, With 36 Percent People of Color

Awkwafina, Matthew Cherry, Cynthia Erivo, Alma Har'el, Zendaya and two people named Ryan Murphy — one the famous content creator, the other a sound technician — are among 819 members of the global film community who on Tuesday received invitations to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Hollywood's most exclusive club reports that of this year's invitations — which are down from a record 928 in 2018 and 842 in 2019, but still the third-most in the Academy's 93-year history — 45 percent went to women, 36 percent to people of color and 49 percent to people based outside of the United States, all part of the Academy's concerted push to diversify its membership that began in earnest in 2016, in the wake of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy.

(These statistics are derived from voluntary self-reporting, and the Academy acknowledges that some have abstained from provided demographic details about themselves.)

"The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travelers in the motion picture arts and sciences," Academy president David Rubin said in a statement. "We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now."

The Academy confirmed that it has met the "A2020" goals that it set back in 2016 of doubling, by 2020, the number of women and people of color among its membership. Indeed, it reports that it has not only doubled the number of women members from 2015 (from 1,446 to 3,179) but tripled the number of people of color (from 554 to 1,787) and nearly tripled its number of international members (from 747 to 2,107).

Academy CEO Dawn Hudson declared, "We take great pride in the strides we have made in exceeding our initial inclusion goals set back in 2016, but acknowledge the road ahead is a long one. We are committed to staying the course. I cannot give enough thanks to all our members and staff who worked on the A2020 initiative and to our head of Member Relations and Awards, Lorenza Munoz, for her leadership and passion in guiding us through to this point and helping to set the path going forward. We look forward to continuing to foster an Academy that reflects the world around us in our membership, our programs, our new Museum and in our awards."

The Academy is comprised of 17 branches, plus members-at-large (who have voting privileges) and associate members (who do not). This year, seven branches invited more women than men: actors, casting directors, costume designers, documentary, executives, makeup artists/hairstylists and marketing/public relations. People of color made up the majority of five branches' invitation lists: actors, casting directors, directors, music and producers. And 13 branches invited more candidates who are based outside the U.S. than inside: actors, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, film editors, makeup artists/hairstylists, music, producers, short films/feature animation, visual effects and writers.

Eight individuals received invitations to join more than one branch, and will have to make a decision as to which they prefer: I Lost My Body's Jeremy Clapin (short films/feature animation and writers), Atlantics' Mati Diop (directors and writers), Harriet's Cynthia Erivo (actors and music), Les Miserables' Ladj Ly (directors and writers), The Farewell's Lulu Wang (directors and writers) and three people associated with Honeyland, which was nominated for two Oscars this year: Atanas Georgiev (documentary and film editors), Tamara Kotenski (directors and documentary) and Ljuba Stefanov (directors and documentary).

Fifteen Oscar winners, 75 Oscar nominees, and five recipients of Scientific and Technical Awards were tapped to join the organization this year.

Thirteen invitees worked on Parasite, the South Korean film that, back in February, became the first film not in the English language to ever win the best picture Oscar — among them five actors, one costume designer, one film editor, one composer, one production designer, one sound technician and one writer.

Among those now poised to become Academy members (historically almost all who are invited accept) are a number of recognizable actors, some up-and-comers like BlacKkKlansman's John David Washington, Richard Jewell's Olivia Wilde, Hustlers' Constance Wu, Little Women's Florence Pugh, Knives Out's Lakeith Stanfield, Jojo Rabbit's Thomasin McKenzie, 1917's George MacKay, Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, Joker's Zazie Beetz and Waves' Kelvin Harrison Jr.; others respected character actors like The Irishman's Bobby Cannavale, If Beale Street Could Talk's Brian Tyree Henry, Animal Kingdom's Ben Mendelsohn and Just Mercy's Rob Morgan; and still others distinguished veterans like Udo Kier.

A few are best known for their work on TV (such as Tyne Daly, Eva Longoria, Natasha Lyonne and Niecy Nash) or in music (Tim McGraw).

Notables tapped in other areas include directors Ari Aster (Midsommar), Kat Candler (Hellion), Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse), Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), Matthew Vaughn (Kick-Ass) and celebrated veteran Terence Davies (The House of Mirth); producer Jessica Elbaum (Booksmart and Hustlers); composer Bernie Taupin (Elton John's longtime collaborator and fellow Oscar winner this year for Rocketman); documentarians David France (How to Survive a Plague), Todd Douglas Miller (Apollo 11) and Jeff Reichert (American Factory); film editor Jennifer Lame (Marriage Story); and writers Lucy Alibar (Beasts of the Southern Wild), Susanna Fogel (Booksmart) Julia Hart (Fast Color), Jez Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari) and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (who penned 1917 and will next co-write a Star Wars film with Taika Waititi, who preceded her as an Academy member).

Prominent suits who were invited to join the executives branch include Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, Warner Bros. chair/CEO Ann Sarnoff, Black Bear Pictures president/CEO Teddy Schwarzman and, somewhat inexplicably, Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs. Meanwhile, Netflix's esteemed vp original documentary film and limited series Adam Del Deo will join the documentary branch.

The members-at-large branch always features an eclectic mix of people, this year including film fest directors like Venice's Alberto Barbera (the subject of some controversy for the inclusion of Roman Polanski's latest project and very few films by women in his lineup last year), Cannes' Thierry Fremaux and Sundance's recently departed John Cooper.

And, for the first time, agents were invited to join the members-at-large branch, too, just a day after the Academy announced that practitioners of that profession will be able to vote for the first time, as opposed to being classified as associate members. Members previously classified as such have already been transferred to members-at-large, where they will now be joined by the likes of UTA board member Blaire Kohan (who reps Michael Douglas and Rashida Jones); CAA Media Finance co-chief Benjamin Kramer; ICM's Bonnie Bernstein (who reps Edie Falco and Michelle Monaghan); WME's Ashley Holland, Yasmine Pearl, Sarah Self and Mira Yong; and two young Black agents at UTA who were made partners earlier this month, Emerson Davis and Chelsea McKinnies.

Finally, marketing/public relations welcomed a wave of rising stars like Sunshine Sachs' Brooke Blumberg, Hulu's Spencer Peeples and Netflix's Albert Tello, as well as long-established veterans like Karen Barragan (Blumhouse), Ray Costa (Costa Communications), Liza Burnett Fefferman (ViacomCBS), Amy Grey (Dish Communications), Harlan Gulko (ID), Stephen Huvane (Slate), Lana Iny (HBO), Allison Jackson (Allison Jackson PR), Maxine Leonard (Maxine Leonard PR), Liz Mahoney (Narrative), Carol Marshall (Carol Marshall PR) and Ken Sunshine (Sunshine Sachs).

Below is the full list of this year's Academy invitees.