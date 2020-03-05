Film Academy Renews CEO Dawn Hudson's Contract Through 2023

Dawn Hudson, the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since 2011, will remain in that position at least through May 2023, the Academy's board of governors said Thursday.

Hudson's contract was due to expire in May, but the board voted to extend it for another three years.

The 64-year-old, who previously led Film Independent, will continue to oversee all aspects of the Academy and its 430 employees in Los Angeles, New York and London; work closely with producers and ABC on the production of the Oscars telecast; and oversee the ongoing development of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which is set to open Dec. 14. (She also serves on the Museum's board of trustees.)

"Dawn has been a guiding force within the Academy for the past nine years, as we've become a more inclusive, forward-thinking membership organization, reflecting the diversity of motion picture artists and craftspeople worldwide," Academy president David Rubin said in a statement.

He added, "The Board recognizes her leadership and dedication, as well as her tireless efforts on behalf of the Academy Museum, a dream that is being realized this year."

Televised by ABC, this year's Oscars — which went hostless again but saw for the first time a non-English language film, Parasite, land the best picture honor — hit an all-time low with 23.6 million viewers.

Since 2015, the Academy has grown its ranks 35 percent in an effort to create a more inclusive membership roster, which stands at 8,469. However, its membership is currently 84 percent white and 16 percent non-white as well as 68 percent male and 32 percent female.

One of Hudson's biggest priorities this year will be the launch of the Academy Museum, which had been delayed several times over the past several years, and carries a price tag of $388 million. During the Oscars telecast on Feb. 9, Tom Hanks, a museum trustee and co-chair, revealed the opening date for the institution, noting, "There has never been a museum dedicated to the art and science of motion pictures."