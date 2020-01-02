Final Draft Awards to Honor Quentin Tarantino, Lulu Wang and Steven Canals

Quentin Tarantino, the writer (and director) of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, will be honored at the 15th annual Final Draft Awards with the Hall of Fame Award. Additionally, The Farewell writer (and director) Lulu Wang and Pose writer (and co-creator/EP) Steven Canals will receive the New Voice Award for film and television, respectively.

The trio will be honored on Jan. 21 at a ceremony at the Paramount Theatre on the Paramount lot that will be hosted by the comedy duo Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar. The event will also feature an announcement of the winners of this year's Big Break Screenwriting Contest.

"Quentin Tarantino is an iconic filmmaker whose bold and imaginative storytelling has been thrilling audiences for almost three decades," Final Draft president Scott McMenamin said Thursday in a statement. "He’s left an indelible mark on cinema that is distinctly his and it’s our honor to recognize him. We are equally thrilled to be honoring two brilliant, groundbreaking new voices in film and television [Wang and Canals] that are telling fresh, thought-provoking stories. They perfectly embody the tenets of the New Voice Award with their original and provocative storytelling with narratives that focus on the universal journey of the human experience. We can’t wait to see what stories this year’s honorees will choose to tell next."

Previous Final Draft Hall of Fame Award winners include Callie Khouri; Aaron Sorkin; Nancy Meyers; Lawrence Kasdan; Paul Schrader; Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski; Steven Zaillian; Robert Towne; Oliver Stone; and Sydney Pollack, among others. The New Voice Award was introduced in 2017 and past recipients include Boots Riley, Liz Hannah and Issa Rae.