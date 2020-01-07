Glenn Weiss to Return As Director of Oscars Telecast

Glenn Weiss, the veteran director of live television events, will direct the 92nd Academy Awards on Feb. 9, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced.

The 58-year-old has already directed four Oscars telecasts (winning two Emmys for his work), in addition to 19 Tonys telecasts (for which he was awarded an addition three Emmys). He capably presided over the chaos of "Envelopegate," one of the craziest unscripted moments in the history of live TV. But he is probably best known for another crazy unscripted live TV moment: proposing marriage to his girlfriend while accepting an Emmy in 2018. (She said yes.)

"We are so lucky that Glenn is back as our director this year," Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain, who will be producing the Oscars for the first time, said in a statement. "He is deeply creative and collaborative and has a terrific instinct for live television. It is a huge win to us to have Glenn at the helm."