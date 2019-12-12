Golden Globe and SAG Award Noms and Snubs Are Sometimes Overturned by Academy

The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist looks back at the 21st century's prior award seasons to illustrate the sorts of performances that are sometimes brought back from the dead — and that can be upended by — the Academy.

In the wake of Monday's Golden Globe nominations and Wednesday's SAG Award nominations, it is tempting to assume that many names are now locked — in or out — for the still-to-come Oscar nominations. Some performers are being written off in certain circles after being omitted from both lists, among them The Irishman's Robert De Niro and The Lighthouse's Willem Dafoe. Others who received both Globe and SAG mentions are being discussed as if Oscar nominations are now assured, including Harriet's Cynthia Erivo and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood's Tom Hanks.

But not so fast.

The film Academy doesn't even begin its Oscar nomination voting period until Jan. 2 (the Oscar nominees will be announced on Jan. 13), and a lot can still happen between now and then. Additionally, there are major differences — in terms of composition and inclination — between the groups that determine the noms for the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Oscars.

Golden Globe noms are decided by 87 LA-based journalists for foreign media outlets; SAG noms are determined by 2,500 randomly selected U.S.-based members of SAG-AFTRA, the world's largest union of actors; and acting Oscar noms reflect the tastes of 1,324 members of the film Academy's actors branch, an organization comprised of people based all around the world.

Because many — in fact, most — performances do receive Golden Globe and/or SAG Award noms en route to Oscar noms, there is an assumption that performances that do not snag Globe and/or SAG noms instantly fall out of the running for an Oscar nom, and that, conversely, performances that do earn SAG and/or Globe noms are assured Oscar noms. But a look back at the last 18 years does not entirely bear out those assumptions.

Since 2001, 31 of the 360 acting Oscar nominees — about 8.5 percent — received neither a Golden Globe nor a SAG Awards nomination en route to the big show. The contenders who prevailed in Oscar nominations despite a cold shoulder from the Globes and SAG are:

1. Samantha Morton (In America, 2003) for best actress

2. Djimon Hounsou (In America, 2003) for best supporting actor

3. Shohreh Aghdashloo (House of Sand and Fog, 2003) for best supporting actress

4. Marcia Gay Harden (Mystic River, 2003) for best supporting actress

5. Clint Eastwood (Million Dollar Baby, 2004) for best actor

6. Alan Alda (The Aviator, 2004) for best supporting actor

7. William Hurt (A History of Violence, 2005) for best supporting actor

8. Tommy Lee Jones (In the Valley of Elah, 2007) for best actor

9. Laura Linney (The Savages, 2007) for best actress

10. Michael Shannon (Revolutionary Road, 2008) for best supporting actor

11. Maggie Gyllenhaal (Crazy Heart, 2009) for best supporting actress

12. Javier Bardem (Biutiful, 2010) for best actor

13. Gary Oldman (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, 2011) for best actor

14. Max von Sydow (Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, 2011) for best supporting actor

15. Emmanuelle Riva (Amour, 2012) for best actress

16. Quvenzhane Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild, 2012) for best actress

17. Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, 2012) for best supporting actress

18. Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Wall Street, 2013) for best supporting actor

19. Bradley Cooper (American Sniper, 2014) for best actor

20. Marion Cotillard (Two Days, One Night, 2014) for best actress

21. Laura Dern (Wild, 2014) for best supporting actress

22. Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, 2015) for best actress

23. Tom Hardy (The Revenant, 2015) for best supporting actor

24. Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight, 2015) for best supporting actor

25. Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals, 2016) for best supporting actor

26. Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread, 2017) for best supporting actress

27. John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman, 2018) for best actor

28. Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns) for best actress

29. Yalitza Aparicio (Roma) for best actress

30. Marina de Tavira (Roma) for best supporting actress

31. Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) for best supporting actress

Many of these performances came in late-year releases which probably were not seen by enough HFPA and SAG Awards nom-com voters (Eastwood in Million Dollar Baby, Gyllenhaal in Crazy Heart, von Sydow in Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, Hill in The Wolf of Wall Street, Cooper in American Sniper, Hardy in The Revenant, Manville in Phantom Thread). Others might be described as smallish but memorable performances in major contenders behind which people began coalescing (i.e., Harden in Mystic River, Alda in The Aviator, Weaver in Silver Linings Playbook and Dern in Wild). And still others were beneficiaries of relentless championing by members of the industry and press that took time to — but ultimately did — resonate with voters (i.e., Shannon in Revolutionary Road, Bardem in Biutiful, Riva in Amour, Cotillard in Two Days, One Night and Aparicio and de Tavira for Roma).

Fun fact: Only two people ever have won an Oscar following Globe and SAG snubs: Marcia Gay Harden, for 2000's Pollock, and the aforementioned King, for 2018's If Beale Street Could Talk.

Meanwhile, during that same period, 35 performances that received both Globe and SAG noms were not subsequently nominated for an Oscar.

1. Hayden Christensen (Life as a House, 2001) for best supporting actor

2. Cameron Diaz (Vanilla Sky, 2001) for best supporting actress

3. Cate Blanchett (Bandits, 2002) for best actress or best supporting actress*

4. Richard Gere (Chicago, 2002) for best actor

5. Dennis Quaid (Far From Heaven, 2002) for best supporting actor

6. Evan Rachel Wood (Thirteen, 2003) for best actress

7. Maria Bello (The Cooler, 2003) for best supporting actress

8. Paul Giamatti (Sideways, 2004) for best actor

9. Russell Crowe (Cinderella Man, 2005) for best actor

10. Ziyi Zhang (Memoirs of a Geisha, 2005) for best actress

11. Leonardo DiCaprio (The Departed, 2006) for best actor or best supporting actor*

12. Ryan Gosling (Lars and the Real Girl, 2007) for best actor

13. Angelina Jolie (A Mighty Heart, 2007) for best actress

14. Kate Winslet (Revolutionary Road, 2008) for best actress

15. Mila Kunis (Black Swan, 2010) for best supporting actress

16. Leonardo DiCaprio (J. Edgar, 2011) for best actor

17. Tilda Swinton (We Need to Talk About Kevin, 2011) for best actress

18. John Hawkes (The Sessions, 2012) for best actor

19. Marion Cotillard (Rust and Bone, 2012) for best actress

20. Nicole Kidman (The Paperboy, 2012) for best supporting actress

21. Helen Mirren (Hitchcock, 2012) for best supporting actress

22. Tom Hanks (Captain Phillips, 2013) for best actor

23. Emma Thompson (Saving Mr. Banks, 2013) for best actress

24. Daniel Bruhl (Rush, 2013) for best supporting actor

25. Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler, 2014) for best actor

26. Jennifer Aniston (Cake, 2014) for best actress

27. Idris Elba (Beasts of No Nation, 2015) for best supporting actor

28. Michael Shannon (99 Homes, 2015) for best supporting actor

29. Helen Mirren (Trumbo, 2015) for best supporting actress

30. Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins, 2016) for best supporting actor

31. James Franco (The Disaster Artist) for best actor

32. Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul) for best actress

33. Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes) for best actor or best supporting actor*

34. Hong Chau (Downsizing) for best supporting actress

35. Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy, 2018) for best supporting actor

*Globe nomination for lead; SAG nomination for supporting

Many of these performances came in movies that were not widely seen by the general public and wound up getting drowned out of the awards discussion entirely (e.g., Christensen in Life as a House, Blanchett in Bandits, Hawkes in The Sessions, Aniston in Cake, Shannon in 99 Homes and Chalamet in Beautiful Boy). Some were given by a star whose work was watched before others' because of his or her track record but were then overshadowed as other performers' work was seen (e.g., Crowe in Cinderella Man, Winslet in Revolutionary Road, DiCaprio in J. Edgar). Others were given by a star who had rarely, if ever, been a part of a 'serious' movie, but was trying to be seen in a new light (e.g., Diaz in Vanilla Sky, Jolie in A Mighty Heart, Kunis in Black Swan and Grant in Florence Foster Jenkins). And still others were simply competing in a jam-packed category in which a few votes could have knocked them out of contention (e.g., Gere in Chicago, Giamatti in Sideways, DiCaprio in The Departed, Hanks in Captain Phillips and Gyllenhaal in Nightcrawler).

So let's apply this to 2019.

The following 16 individuals are now nominated for both Globe and SAG awards:

1. Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari) for best actor

2. Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) for best actor

3. Adam Driver (Marriage Story) for best actor

4. Taron Egerton (Rocket Man) for best actor

5. Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) for best actor

6. Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) for best actress

7. Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story) for best actress

8. Charlize Theron (Bombshell) for best actress

9. Renee Zellweger (Judy) for best actress

10. Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) for best supporting actor

11. Al Pacino (The Irishman) for best supporting actor

12. Joe Pesci (The Irishman) for best supporting actor

13. Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) for best supporting actor

14. Laura Dern (Marriage Story) for best supporting actress

15. Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) for best supporting actress

16. Margot Robbie (Bombshell) for best supporting actress

The following 19 individuals received a Globe or SAG nom:

1. Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) for best actor

2. Daniel Craig (Knives Out) for best actor

3. Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit) for best actor

4. Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) for best actor

5. Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) for best actor

6. Awkwafina (The Farewell) for best actress

7. Cate Blanchett (Where'd You Go, Bernadette?) for best actress

8. Ana de Armas (Knives Out) for best actress

9. Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) for best actress

10. Lupita Nyong'o (Us) for best actress

11. Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) for best actress

12. Emma Thompson (Late Night) for best actress

13. Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy) for best supporting actor

14. Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes) for best supporting actor

15. Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell) for best supporting actress

16. Annette Bening (The Report) for best supporting actress

17. Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit) for best supporting actress

18. Nicole Kidman (Bombshell) for best supporting actress

*Globe nomination for lead; SAG nomination for supporting

Meanwhile, the following individuals thought by many pundits to be in serious awards contention received neither a Globe nor a SAG nom:

Matt Damon (Ford v Ferrari) for best actor

Robert De Niro (The Irishman) for best actor

Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell) for best actor

Michael B. Jordan (Just Mercy) for best actor

Daniel Kaluuya (Queen & Slim) for best actor

Shia LaBeouf (The Peanut Butter Falcon) for best actor

George MacKay (1917) for best actor

Edward Norton (Motherless Brooklyn) for best actor

Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse) for best actor

Matthew Rhys (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Mark Ruffalo (Dark Waters) for best actor

Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems) for best actor

Felicity Jones (The Aeronauts) for best actress

Camila Morrone (Mickey and the Bear) for best actress

Elisabeth Moss (Her Smell) for best actress

Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life) for best actress

Mary Kay Place (Diane) for best actress

Florence Pugh (Midsommar) for best actress

Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) for best actress

Alfred Woodard (Clemency) for best actress

Alan Alda (Marriage Story) for best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown (Waves) for best supporting actor

Bill Camp (Dark Waters) for best supporting actor

Dean-Charles Chapman (1917) for best supporting actor

Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse) for best supporting actor

Song Kang-ho (Parasite) for best supporting actor

Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy) for best supporting actor

Tracy Letts (Ford v Ferrari) for best supporting actor

John Lithgow (Bombshell) for best supporting actor

Sam Rockwell (Richard Jewell) for best supporting actor

Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) for best supporting actor

Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) for best supporting actress

Penelope Cruz (Pain and Glory) for best supporting actress

Claire Duburcq (1917) for best supporting actress

Thomas McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) for best supporting actress

