Scott Feinberg
Golden Globes: Listen to 25 Nominees' 'Awards Chatter' Podcast Episodes
Twenty five guests of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast were recognized with Golden Globes nominations on Monday morning. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. You also can click here to subscribe for free to the podcast, providing you with access to all of our past episodes and alerts about future ones.
Film nominees...
Awkwafina (The Farewell), best actress (musical/comedy) — LISTEN
Robert De Niro (The Irishman), best picture (drama) — LISTEN
Adam Driver (Marriage Story), best actor (drama) — LISTEN
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), best supporting actor — LISTEN
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), best supporting actress — LISTEN
Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name), best actor (musical/comedy) — LISTEN
Randy Newman (Marriage Story), best original score — LISTEN
Al Pacino (The Irishman), best supporting actor — POSTING DEC. 16
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), best actor (drama) — LISTEN
Margot Robbie (Bombshell), best supporting actress — LISTEN
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), best actress (drama) — LISTEN
Renee Zellweger (Judy), best actress (drama) — LISTEN
TV nominees...
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), best actress (musical/comedy) — LISTEN
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy), best actor (limited/TV movie) — LISTEN
Olivia Colman (The Crown), best actress (drama) — LISTEN
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), best actress (drama) — LISTEN
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), best actor (drama) — LISTEN
Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great), best actress (limited series/TV movie) — LISTEN
Ryan Murphy (The Politician), best comedy — LISTEN
Billy Porter (Pose), best actor (drama) — LISTEN
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon), best actor (limited series/TV movie) — LISTEN
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies), best supporting actress — LISTEN
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), best actress (musical/comedy) — LISTEN
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), best actress (drama) — LISTEN
Henry Winkler (Barry), best supporting actor — LISTEN
