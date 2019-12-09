Golden Globes: Listen to 25 Nominees' 'Awards Chatter' Podcast Episodes

Tune in to Scott Feinberg's conversations with A-listers (such as Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Lopez), beloved legends (such as Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep) and breakthrough stars (such as Adam Driver and Awkwafina).

Twenty five guests of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast were recognized with Golden Globes nominations on Monday morning. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. You also can click here to subscribe for free to the podcast, providing you with access to all of our past episodes and alerts about future ones.

Film nominees...

Awkwafina (The Farewell), best actress (musical/comedy) — LISTEN

Robert De Niro (The Irishman), best picture (drama) — LISTEN

Adam Driver (Marriage Story), best actor (drama) — LISTEN

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), best supporting actor — LISTEN

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), best supporting actress — LISTEN

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name), best actor (musical/comedy) — LISTEN

Randy Newman (Marriage Story), best original score — LISTEN

Al Pacino (The Irishman), best supporting actor — POSTING DEC. 16

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), best actor (drama) — LISTEN

Margot Robbie (Bombshell), best supporting actress — LISTEN

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), best actress (drama) — LISTEN

Renee Zellweger (Judy), best actress (drama) — LISTEN

TV nominees...

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), best actress (musical/comedy) — LISTEN

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy), best actor (limited/TV movie) — LISTEN

Olivia Colman (The Crown), best actress (drama) — LISTEN

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), best actress (drama) — LISTEN

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), best actor (drama) — LISTEN

Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great), best actress (limited series/TV movie) — LISTEN

Ryan Murphy (The Politician), best comedy — LISTEN

Billy Porter (Pose), best actor (drama) — LISTEN

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon), best actor (limited series/TV movie) — LISTEN

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies), best supporting actress — LISTEN

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), best actress (musical/comedy) — LISTEN

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), best actress (drama) — LISTEN

Henry Winkler (Barry), best supporting actor — LISTEN