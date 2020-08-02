Gotham Awards Pushed From Late 2020 Into Early 2021

The 30th edition of the ceremony, which recognizes American films made on a budget, will take place on Jan. 11, 2021.

Following in the footsteps of the Oscars, Golden Globes and numerous other ceremonies, the Gotham Awards has pushed back the date of its annual ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Gotham Awards, which recognizes American films made on a budget, usually takes place in late November or early December, but the next edition has been slated for early 2021 — Monday, Jan. 11, specifically — the Independent Filmmaker Project has announced.

"The IFP Gotham Awards have continued to be a staple in independent film and television, and we look forward to celebrating the 30th anniversary and helping to kick off this year's unconventional awards season," IFP executive director Jeffrey Sharp said in a statement.

The Gotham Awards is also realigning its eligibility window this cycle with the one adopted by the Oscars and Golden Globes: films released between Jan. 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021, will be considered.

Gotham Award submissions must be made by Thursday, Oct. 1, and nominations will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 12.