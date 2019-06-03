Governors Awards: Geena Davis, David Lynch, Wes Studi and Lina Wertmuller Tapped for Honors

Geena Davis, David Lynch, Wes Studi and Lina Wertmüller will be honored at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 11th annual Governors Awards, the organization said Monday.

Lynch, Studi and Wertmüller will receive honorary Oscars, which recognize career achievement, while Davis will become just the 39th recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which celebrates "outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes."

The honorees were chosen at the most recent meeting of the Academy's board of governors on Saturday night, which took place in the seventh floor boardroom of the organization's Beverly Hills headquarters while some 1,000 people — perhaps half of them Academy members — packed the ground floor Samuel Goldwyn Theatre for the official Academy member screening of Rocketman.

Each of the 54 governors was invited to nominate as many people as he or she wished for an award. The names were then posted and each governor was able to vote for one nominee to receive one award. The nominee with the most support was then put before the entire group for a yes or no vote; once a majority voted yes, that person was confirmed as an honoree. The process repeated itself until a second and third honoree was chosen. For the fourth and final award, the threshold increased to a two-thirds majority; in other words, the Academy hopes for at least three honorees, but no more than four — although last year there were five because two shared the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, which salutes producers "whose bodies of work reflect a consistently high quality of motion picture production" — and employs a system that guarantees that a potential fourth honoree is at least as highly regarded as the initial three choices. (The Academy did not announce a Thalberg recipient on Monday; that honor has been awarded 40 times, three to Darryl F. Zanuck.)

The Governors Awards, a black-tie affair that has become a key stop on the campaign circuit for current Oscar hopefuls, takes place at the Hollywood & Highland Center. Like many other awards season events, it is being moved up on the calendar this year (last year's took place on Nov. 18, this year's are set for Oct. 27) because of the Academy's divisive decision to move up the date of the 92nd Oscars itself (this year's took place on Feb. 24, next year's are set for Feb. 9).