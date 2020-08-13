HFPA Veep Ali Sar Elevated to President Following Lorenzo Soria's Death

Ali Sar, a 35-year veteran of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has been named its president following the death of incumbent Lorenzo Soria on Aug. 7.

He had previously served as the vice president of the Golden Globes-dispensing organization of LA-based journalists for outlets based outside of the United States.

"We were shocked by Lorenzo’s untimely passing," Sar said in a statement. "We are committed to the vision he had charted for HFPA."

Sar, a native of Istanbul, has covered entertainment for publications in Turkey and Argentina and is currently a special correspondent for English language The Moscow Times. He also spent more than two decades with Chicago Tribune-owned Daily News of Los Angeles, where he served in a number of editorial positions, including 10 years as its managing editor. He was also a key news executive with Thomson (now Thomson Reuters) Newspapers' Southern California group.