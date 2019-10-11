Hillary Clinton to Moderate Q&A for Netflix Doc 'The Great Hack' (Exclusive)

The film explores the shady operations of the UK-based data company Cambridge Analytica during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election and Brexit votes.

Hillary Clinton, whose 2016 presidential campaign was hindered by the hacking and dissemination of Democratic National Committee emails, will host a Q&A with the directors and one of the subjects of the new documentary The Great Hack following a Nov. 1 screening in New York for Academy members, media elite and other tastemakers, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer's film, which premiered at Sundance back in January and began streaming on Netflix on July 24, explores the shady operations of the UK-based data company Cambridge Analytica during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election and Brexit votes, and the efforts of a select few investigative journalists, including Carole Cadwalladr, to expose them.

Noujaim, Amer and Cadwalladr will be questioned by Clinton at the gathering, which is being hosted by documentarians Geralyn Dreyfous (a producer of the film) and Chris Hegedus.

This event comes on the heels of an Oct. 6 Great Hack screening that was followed by a star-studded Q&A of its own. Moderated by Oscar and Emmy winner Patricia Arquette, its panel was comprised of Cadwalladr, Pedro Kos (one of its writers and producers) and none other than Rep. Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who is leading the House Intelligence Committee's impeachment efforts against Pres. Donald Trump.