9:49am PT by Scott Feinberg
Hillary Clinton to Moderate Q&A for Netflix Doc 'The Great Hack' (Exclusive)
Meta alert!
Hillary Clinton, whose 2016 presidential campaign was hindered by the hacking and dissemination of Democratic National Committee emails, will host a Q&A with the directors and one of the subjects of the new documentary The Great Hack following a Nov. 1 screening in New York for Academy members, media elite and other tastemakers, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer's film, which premiered at Sundance back in January and began streaming on Netflix on July 24, explores the shady operations of the UK-based data company Cambridge Analytica during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election and Brexit votes, and the efforts of a select few investigative journalists, including Carole Cadwalladr, to expose them.
Noujaim, Amer and Cadwalladr will be questioned by Clinton at the gathering, which is being hosted by documentarians Geralyn Dreyfous (a producer of the film) and Chris Hegedus.
