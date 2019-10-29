Hollywood Film Awards: 'Bombshell' Star Charlize Theron Set for Career Achievement Award

Charlize Theron, who is currently garnering some of the best notices of her career for her portrayal of Megyn Kelly in Jay Roach's Bombshell, is only 44 — but at the 23rd Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday, Nov. 3, the South African will collect a career achievement award, organizers of the event announced Tuesday.

Theron emerged on the Hollywood scene in the late 1990s in films such as The Devil's Advocate (1997), Mighty Joe Young (1998), The Cider House Rules (1999) and The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000), but truly made her name with a rave-reviewed Oscar-winning turn in Monster (2003). She garnered another Oscar nom for North Country (2005) and received Golden Globe noms for Young Adult (2011) and Tully (2018), in between which she starred in several other standout indies, including In the Valley of Elah (2007), The Burning Plain (2008) and The Road (2009), and a slew of blockbusters, such as Hancock (2008), Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), Prometheus (2012), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), The Fate of the Furious (2017) and Atomic Blonde (2017).

Theron joins dozens of previously announced honorees: Pain and Glory's Antonio Banderas will receive the Hollywood Actor Award; Judy's Renee Zellweger will receive the Hollywood Actress Award; The Irishman's Al Pacino will receive the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award; Marriage Story's Laura Dern will receive the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award; Honey Boy's Shia LaBeouf will receive the Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award; Rocketman's Taron Egerton will receive the Hollywood Breakout Actor Award; Harriet's Cynthia Erivo will receive the Hollywood Breakout Actress Award; Booksmart's Olivia Wilde will receive the Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award; Parasite's Bong Joon-ho will receive the Hollywood Filmmaker Award; The Irishman and Joker's Emma Tillinger Koskoff will receive the Hollywood Producer Award; Ford v Ferrari's James Mangold will receive the Hollywood Director Award; The Two Popes' Anthony McCarten will receive the Hollywood Screenwriter Award; Pixar's Toy Story 4 will receive the Hollywood Animation Award; Jojo Rabbit's Mihai Malaimare Jr. will receive the Hollywood Cinematography Award; Marriage Story's Randy Newman will receive the Hollywood Film Composer Award; Ford v Ferrari's Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker will receive the Hollywood Editor Award; The Irishman's Pablo Helman will receive the Hollywood Visual Effects Award; Ford v Ferrari's David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow and Donald Sylvester will receive the Hollywood Sound Award; Downton Abbey's Anna Mary Scott Robbins will receive the Hollywood Costume Design Award; Rocketman's Barrie Gower, Tapio Salmi and Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou will receive the Hollywood Makeup and Hair Styling Award; Jojo Rabbit's Ra Vincent will receive the Hollywood Production Design Award; The Black Godfather's Pharrell Williams will receive the Hollywood Song Award; and The Avengers' producers Kevin Feige and Victoria Alonso will receive the Hollywood Blockbuster Award.

Actor-comedian Rob Riggle will host this year's Hollywood Film Awards. Additional honorees will be announced in the coming days.

Dick Clark Productions, which is the producer of the Hollywood Film Awards, shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.