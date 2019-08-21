Jennifer Fox Returns to Produce Film Academy’s Governors Awards

Jennifer Fox, a producer of Oscar and Emmy nominated films, will return as the producer of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards, the organization’s newly-elected president David Rubin announced on Wednesday.

Fox previously produced the 2018 edition of the fall event at which the Academy presents its special awards — the honorary Oscar and, in some years, the Irving Thalberg Award and/or the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

This year’s Governors Awards, the 11th, will take place on Oct. 27 and will fete director David Lynch, actor Wes Studi and director Lina Wertmüller with honorary Oscars, and Geena Davis with the Hersholt.

“This year’s Governors Awards recipients are emblematic of the diversity, global scope, and bold artistry the Academy seeks to represent and celebrate,” Rubin said in a statement. “We are so fortunate to have Jennifer Fox returning to create a tribute to four artists who’ve made such a lasting cultural impact.”

Fox, who is best known for the films she worked on during her six years at Steven Soderbergh and George Clooney’s now-defunct production company Section Eight, including best picture Oscar nominees Good Night, and Good Luck and Michael Clayton, stated: “It is an honor to be asked to come back and produce the Governors Awards. David Lynch, Lina Wertmüller, Wes Studi and Geena Davis are groundbreakers and I’m looking forward to celebrating their extraordinary accomplishments.”

Fox’s latest film, The Report, will be released by Amazon this fall.